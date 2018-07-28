Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSFL. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens raised Centerstate Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 531,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,259. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.81%. analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

In other Centerstate Bank news, insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 38,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,221,993.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

