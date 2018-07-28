Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

CSFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Centerstate Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerstate Bank from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 531,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,259. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. equities research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 38,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,221,993.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 325,660 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 36.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

