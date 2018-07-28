Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Boosted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $86.43 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.