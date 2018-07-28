Celgene (CELG) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $101.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.65.

Shares of CELG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. Celgene has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Jump Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 160,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $352,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 231,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

