CDW common stock (CDW) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW common stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CDW common stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.78.

Get CDW common stock alerts:

CDW common stock traded down $2.09, hitting $84.67, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 517,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW common stock has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $88.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $1,249,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,849.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $1,449,557.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 617,187 shares in the company, valued at $52,281,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock worth $11,382,438. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW common stock by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CDW common stock by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW common stock by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CDW common stock by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW common stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW common stock

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CDW common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.