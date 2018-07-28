CBTX (CBTX) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

NASDAQ CBTX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 292,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.55 million and a PE ratio of 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CBTX has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 59,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

