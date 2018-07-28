Catalent Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $94,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 2,021.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 35,700.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

