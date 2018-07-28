Carrefour (CA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.71) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cfra set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.88 ($19.86).

CA traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €16.94 ($19.93). The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

