Carlisle Companies (CSL) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $122.19 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,752,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

