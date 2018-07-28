CarGurus (CARG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,175. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 342.83. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $258,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,619,031 shares of company stock worth $151,185,241 over the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $2,629,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.