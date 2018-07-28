Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of Caretrust REIT traded down $0.38, hitting $16.46, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 364,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,018,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 262,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.