Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Caretrust REIT traded down $0.38, hitting $16.46, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,653. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 1,209.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 20.9% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 38.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 393,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 108,780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

