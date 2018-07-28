Capital One Financial Weighs in on DDR Corp.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (DDR)

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DDR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DDR in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised DDR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

DDR opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. DDR has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

In other DDR news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto acquired 633,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,340,685.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,429,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,166,223.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,346,971 shares of company stock worth $65,210,904. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DDR by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

