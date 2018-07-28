Capital One Financial Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Equal Weight

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.
Retail Opportunity Investments opened at $18.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.
