Capital One Financial Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Equal Weight

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments opened at $18.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

