Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 69,341 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 351,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.81.

Shares of Capital One Financial opened at $94.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,022 shares of company stock worth $31,567,674. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

