Capital Management Corp VA Buys 8,864 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of Fastenal opened at $56.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

In other news, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,562,592.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

