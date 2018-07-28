Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 1,125 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 109.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 133,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 69,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line opened at $49.76 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $154,526.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,980.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,742. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

