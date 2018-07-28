Capital City Bank Group’s (CCBG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group opened at $24.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $424.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.38%. analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 131,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,167.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

