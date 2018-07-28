Cape ANN Savings Bank Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,785,000 after acquiring an additional 802,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,007,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,938,000 after acquiring an additional 701,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MED assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

