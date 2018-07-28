Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $195.98 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $150.91 and a fifty-two week high of $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

