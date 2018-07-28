Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target Raised to C$116.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$113.92.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$117.78 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$118.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Michael A. Cory sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$378,501.62. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.52, for a total value of C$614,094.80. Insiders have sold 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,421 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.