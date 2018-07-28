Canaccord Genuity Trims Goldcorp (G) Target Price to C$23.00

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.51.

Shares of Goldcorp opened at C$16.34 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Goldcorp has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

In other news, insider Patrick James Merrin purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.29 per share, with a total value of C$152,152.00.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

