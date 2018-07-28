Canaccord Genuity Increases Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Price Target to $70.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Merit Medical Systems opened at $54.05 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $491,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

