Canaccord Genuity Boosts Parkland Fuel (PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Shares of Parkland Fuel opened at C$35.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$23.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.92.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.28 billion. Parkland Fuel had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

In related news, insider De Sande Patricia Van sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.95, for a total value of C$270,348.25. Also, insider Richard Lorne Begg sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$575,316.00.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

