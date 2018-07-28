Camping World (CWH) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media stories about Camping World (NYSE:CWH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Camping World earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.741422644857 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent Dillon Schickli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,974 shares in the company, valued at $757,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $997,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.