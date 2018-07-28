Cambrex Co. (CBM) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambrex in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Cambrex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Cambrex’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Cambrex stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.27. Cambrex has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambrex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambrex by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cambrex by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $2,510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,964,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sargen sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $3,339,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,500 shares of company stock worth $10,682,850. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

