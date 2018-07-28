Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $4,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 39,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,583,641.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 348,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,536.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,030 shares of company stock worth $10,678,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,979,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,730,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,997 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,110,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,097,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 991,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,812,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,827,000 after purchasing an additional 820,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

