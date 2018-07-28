Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2385181933921 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CADE opened at $27.89 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

