Bunge (BG) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.16

News headlines about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.0757220988445 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Bunge opened at $68.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.17. Bunge has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

