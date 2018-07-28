Budbo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,201.00 (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Budbo token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Budbo has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Budbo has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12,201.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Budbo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003877 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00405534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00179743 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030821 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About Budbo

Budbo was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io . Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Budbo is medium.com/budbo

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Budbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Budbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Budbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.