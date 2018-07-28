Buckingham Research Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Price Target to $54.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective decreased by Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $180,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,794 shares of company stock worth $3,954,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.