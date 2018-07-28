BTIM Corp. Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

BTIM Corp. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned approximately 0.47% of Manhattan Associates worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

