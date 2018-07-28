BTIM Corp. Reduces Stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

BTIM Corp. decreased its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Longbow Research set a $120.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

Autoliv opened at $101.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

