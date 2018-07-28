BTIM Corp. Invests $19.35 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,000. BTIM Corp. owned approximately 0.33% of Hill-Rom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,510,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom opened at $89.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $369,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.