Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,847. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $991.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $99,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,914.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

