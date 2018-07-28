Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 1405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

BMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $99,694.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,914.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

