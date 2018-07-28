Bruker (BRKR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 714,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,004. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

