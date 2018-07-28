Brooks Automation (BRKS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brooks Automation earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1137556925871 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Brooks Automation opened at $31.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,566 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $72,155.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,462 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

