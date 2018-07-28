Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$33.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.50 in a research note released on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$43.50 to C$43.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners traded down C$0.43, hitting C$39.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 144,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,890. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$37.78 and a 12 month high of C$45.47.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

