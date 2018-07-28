Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) PT at $38.25

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,613,249.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,090. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

