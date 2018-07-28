Brokerages Set Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Price Target at $30.51

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories traded down $0.80, hitting $30.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 392,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,107. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $549.32 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.90%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 758,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 402,080 shares in the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 48.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 110,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

