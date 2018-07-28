Brokerages Expect Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $92.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.47 million. Teladoc reported sales of $44.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc will report full-year sales of $398.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.20 million to $401.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $535.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $522.80 million to $546.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, MED boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.74.

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,184 shares in the company, valued at $38,752,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 555,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc traded down $2.05, reaching $63.85, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,275,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,994. Teladoc has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

