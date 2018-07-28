Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 62.26% and a negative return on equity of 243.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Sequans Communications traded down $0.03, reaching $1.96, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 75,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,243. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Numen Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

