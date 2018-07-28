Brokerages Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Omnicom Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicom Group opened at $68.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

