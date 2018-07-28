Brokerages Expect NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) to post $274.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NRG Yield Inc Class C’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C reported sales of $284.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Yield Inc Class C will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Yield Inc Class C.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYLD shares. ValuEngine lowered NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C traded down $0.10, reaching $18.05, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 384,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NRG Yield Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NRG Yield Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

