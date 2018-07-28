Brokerages Expect MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.63. MTS Systems posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.92 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 122,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,797. The stock has a market cap of $951.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other MTS Systems news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

