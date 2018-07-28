Brokerages Expect Jason Industries Inc (JASN) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Jason Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jason Industries an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,448.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $259,741 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JASN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jason Industries by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jason Industries by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Jason Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,680,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jason Industries traded down $0.07, reaching $2.28, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. Jason Industries has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $167.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. research analysts forecast that Jason Industries will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

