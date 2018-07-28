Brokerages Anticipate Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Gas Equity Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Western Gas Equity Partners reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Gas Equity Partners.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.06 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Western Gas Equity Partners traded down $0.46, reaching $35.80, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 145,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,045. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Western Gas Equity Partners has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $42.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

