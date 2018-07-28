Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Taubman Centers reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.63). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCO. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,996,000 after buying an additional 145,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,793,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,641,000 after buying an additional 54,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 726.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 539,331 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

