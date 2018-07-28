Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $12.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $300,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 95.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,266,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,654,000 after purchasing an additional 619,359 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 417,839 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14,869.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 328,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 141.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,005,000 after purchasing an additional 301,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 500.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

